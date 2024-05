THE IDA COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT IS INVESTIGATING A SHOOTING IN BATTLE CREEK, IOWA.

THE IDA COUNTY COMMUNICATIONS CENTER RECEIVED A 9-1-1 CALL OF A SHOTS FIRED INCIDENT IN THE 300 BLOCK OF 5TH STREET IN BATTLE CREEK AROUND 11:15 A.M. FRIDAY.

RESPONDING DEPUTIES FOUND 53-YEAR-OLD KEVIN LEE BLUME OF BATTLE CREEK SUFFERING FROM A SINGLE GUNSHOT WOUND.

HE WAS FLOWN TO MERCYONE IN SIOUX CITY.

THE SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT SAYS THE INVESTIGATION IS ONGOING AND THERE IS NO DANGER TO THE PUBLIC.