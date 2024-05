EARLY VOTING UNDERWAY FOR IOWA PRIMARY

IOWA’S JUNE 4TH PRIMARY ELECTION IS DRAWING NEAR, AND WOODBURY COUNTY AUDITOR PAT GILL SAYS WHILE THE DEADLINE TO REQUEST AN ABSENTEE BALLOT HAS PASSED, YOU MAY STILL COME TO THE COUNTY COURTHOUSE AND VOTE EARLY:

GILL SAYS IF YOU PLAN ON MAILING IN YOUR ABSENTEE BALLOT THAT YOU REQUESTED, YOU DON’T HAVE MUCH LONGER TO SEND IT BACK:

IF YOU MAIL YOUR BALLOT IN SIOUX CITY, IT GOES TO THE SIOUX FALLS POST OFFICE FOR SORTING AND THEN COMES BACK FOR MAIL DELIVERY TO THE WOODBURY COUNTY COURTHOUSE:

GILL SAYS AROUND 1500 ABSENTEE BALLOTS HAD BEEN RETURNED AS OF THURSDAY AFTERNOON.

POLLING LOCATIONS WILL BE OPEN FROM 7 A.M. TO 8 P.M. ON JUNE 4TH.