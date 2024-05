VILSACK APPROVES USDA DISASTER AID FOR IOWA FARMERS

U-S AG SECRETARY TOM VILSACK HAS APPROVED U-S-D-A DISASTER ASSISTANCE FOR FARMERS IN 29 COUNTIES THAT HAD DAMAGE FROM TORNADOES AND SEVERE WEATHER ON APRIL 26TH.

GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS SAYS THE MOVE OPENS UP FEDERAL LOANS AND OTHER EMERGENCY ASSISTANCE TO HELP FARMERS RECOVER FROM LOSSES.

REYNOLDS INTENDS TO SEEK U-S-D-A DISASTER ASSISTANCE FOR FARMS HIT BY THIS WEEK’S STORMS, BUT DAMAGE ASSESSMENTS FROM RURAL AREAS ARE STILL BEING COMPILED.

FARMERS IN IOWA COUNTIES THAT MAY QUALIFY FOR U-S-D-A DISASTER AID INCLUDE ADAIR, ADAMS, AUDUBON, BOONE, CARROLL, CASS, CLARKE, CRAWFORD, DALLAS, DECATUR, FREMONT, HARRISON, JASPER, LUCAS, MADISON, MARION, MILLS, MONONA, MONTGOMERY, PAGE, POLK, POTTAWATTAMIE, RINGGOLD, SHELBY, STORY, TAYLOR, UNION, WARREN, AND WAYNE.