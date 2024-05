SC DIOCESE TO PROVIDE HUMANITARIAN AID TO SOUTHERN BORDER

BISHOP WALKER NICKLESS OF THE SIOUX CITY DIOCESE HAS AUTHORIZED A SECOND LOAD OF FOOD AND SUPPLIES TO BE COLLECTED AND SHIPPED TO CATHOLIC CHARITIES OF THE RIO GRANDE VALLEY HUMANITARIAN RESPITE CENTER IN MCALLEN, TEXAS.

THE SHIPMENT IS TO ASSIST STAFF AND VOLUNTEERS AT THE CENTER IN SERVING THE MANY PEOPLE IN NEED THAT THEY ENCOUNTER.

IN 2023, THE DIOCESE SHIPPED 171,000 PRE-PREPARED MEALS AND EIGHT PALLETS OF CLOTHING AND SUPPLIES TO THE RESPITE CENTER IN RESPONSE TO THE HUMANITARIAN NEEDS CRISIS.

THE DIOCESE IS AGAIN PARTNERING WITH THE “THEN FEED JUST ONE PROGRAM” THAT USES VOLUNTEER LABOR FROM THE AREA TO PACKAGE THE PRE-PREPARED HEALTHY MEALS FOR DISTRIBUTION.

IN ADDITION, THE DIOCESE IS REQUESTING PARISHES TO ORGANIZE DRIVES TO COLLECT HYGIENE PRODUCTS BEGINNING IMMEDIATELY THROUGH JULY 15TH.

photo from SC Catholic Diocese/Lumen