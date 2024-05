NORTH SIOUX MAN ARRESTED ON SEXUAL ABUSE CHAGRES

A NORTH SIOUX CITY MAN IS FACING CHARGES FOR ALLEGEDLY HAVING SEXUAL CONTACT WITH A CHILD UNDER THE AGE OF SIXTEEN.

COURT DOCUMENTS STATE THE TEENAGE VICTIM TOLD NORTH SIOUX CITY POLICE THAT 46-YEAR-OLD MATT VANDERPOOL SEXUALLY ASSAULTED HIM AT HIS HOME AFTER KNOWING HIM FOR SEVERAL YEARS.

A SECOND TEENAGER WAS ALSO INTERVIEWED AND CLAIMED VANDERPOOL ALWAYS WANTED TO SPEND TIME WITH THEM WHILE OTHERS WEREN’T AROUND.

VANDERPOOL WAS ARRESTED AND BOOKED INTO THE UNION COUNTY JAIL.

HE’S BEEN CHARGED WITH RAPE, SOLICITATION OF A MINOR, ABUSE AND NEGLECT OF A CHILD, SEXUAL CONTACT WITH A CHILD UNDER THE AGE OF 16 AND SEXUAL EXPLOITATION.