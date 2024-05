U.S. SENATORS JONI ERNST AND CHUCK GRASSLEY MET WITH LOCAL LEADERS IN GREENFIELD, IOWA FRIDAY TO SURVEY THE DAMAGE AND DISCUSS RECOVERY EFFORTS FOLLOWING THIS WEEK’S DEVASTATING TORNADO;

JONI11 OC…A FEW WEEKS AGO. :21

ERNST SAYS HER HEART BREAKS FOR THE GREENFIELD COMMUNITY AND WITNESSING THE DAMAGE HAS BEEN SOBERING.

THE SENATORS SAY THEY WILL KEEP WORKING AT THE FEDERAL LEVEL WITH THEIR ENTIRE DELEGATION AND GOVERNOR REYNOLDS TO ENSURE IOWANS HAVE ACCESS TO THE RESOURCES THEY NEED.