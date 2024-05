DOWNTOWN LIVE SUMMER CONCERT SERIES ANNOUNCED

THE GREENSPACE IN FRONT OF THE SIOUX CITY PUBLIC MUSEUM WILL BE FILLED WITH MUSIC AGAIN ON FRIDAY NIGHTS THIS SUMMER.

CONCERT PROMOTER BRENT STOCKTON SAYS THE 20TH SEASON OF THE DOWNTOWN LIVE CONCERTS BEGINS ON JUNE 14TH WITH ERIK KOSKINEN PERFORMING:

DTL8 OC……..REALLY REALLY GREAT ARTIST. :17

THE SHOWS RUN JUNE 21ST WITH A RETURN APPEARANCE BY TORONZO CANNON, JUNE 28TH WITH A LOCAL BAND, ULTRA VIOLET FEVER, THEN JULY 12TH IT’S HOOTEN HALLERS, JULY 19TH STUDEBAKER JOHN AND THE HAWKS, THE WHISKEY MASH BAND ON THE 26TH, AND THEN MAE SIMPSON ON AUGUST 2ND.

RAGEN COTE OF DOWNTOWN PARTNERS SAYS THE SHOWS ARE SPONSORED THIS YEAR BY REGINA ROTH, WHO HELPED BEGIN THE CONCERT SERIES TWO DECADES AGO:

DTL9 OC………IT’S RESIDENTS. :15

ADMISSION TO THE SHOWS WILL ONLY COST THREE DOLLARS PER PERSON.

YOU CAN FIND OUT MORE ABOUT THE PERFORMERS ONLINE AT DOWNTOWN LIVE SC DOT COM.