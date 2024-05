CITY POOLS AND SPLASHPADS PREPARING TO OPEN

SIOUX CITY’S PUBLIC SWIMMING POOLS AND SPLASH PADS ARE BEGINNING TO OPEN FOR THE SUMMER.

THE RIVERSIDE FAMILY AQUATIC CENTER OPENS THIS MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND, SATURDAY, MAY 25TH TO MONDAY, MAY 27TH.

RIVERSIDE POOL WILL RE-OPEN FOR THE FULL SUMMER SEASON ALONG WITH LEWIS POOL ON SATURDAY, JUNE 1ST THROUGH AUGUST 11TH.

LEIF ERIKSON POOL IS TENTATIVELY SCHEDULED TO ALSO OPEN JUNE 1ST, PENDING COMPLETION OF REPAIRS TO FIX A LEAK THAT WAS DISCOVERED.

THE PARKS AND RECREATION FACEBOOK PAGE WILL KEEP RESIDENTS INFORMED ON THE POOL OPENING.

THE CITY SPLASH PADS ARE OPEN TO THE PUBLIC DAILY FROM 10 A.M. UNTIL 8P.M. WITH THE CHRIS LARSEN PARK HOURS FROM 11A.M. UNTIL 11P.M.

FOR INFORMATION REGARDING THE MIRACLE LEAGUE SPLASH PAD IN RIVERSIDE PARK, CONTACT THE MIRACLE LEAGUE AT 712-600-4411.