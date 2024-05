BOAT CLUB CELEBRATES NEW CLUBHOUSE FACILITY

THE MISSOURI RIVER BOAT CLUB DEDICATED ITS NEW CLUBHOUSE IN RIVERSIDE PARK WITH A RIBBON CUTTING ON FRIDAY.

FLEET CAPTAIN DENNIS BUTLER SAYS THE NEW BUILDING FEATURES THE “BENT PROP BAR” AND IS PART OF A CLUB REBUILDING DUE TO FLOODING OF THE BIG SIOUX RIVER IN PAST YEARS:

THE FACILITY ALSO FEATURES A NEW PARKING LOT AND MAIN ENTRANCE, AND A LARGER CLUBHOUSE WITH MORE INDOOR SPACE WITH HANDICAP-ACCESSIBLE BATHROOMS, AND A PATIO.

BUTLER SAYS MORE DOCK SPACE HAS ALSO BEEN ADDED:

BUTLER SAYS MORE THAN JUST BOATERS ARE COMING TO THE NEW FACILITY, AND PARK IMPROVEMENTS WILL HELP ADD EVEN MORE PEOPLE SOON:

RICK REYES AND JENA REYES ARE MANAGING THE BENT PROP BAR, AND RICK HAS BEEN INVOLVED WITH THE BOAT CLUB FOR 12 YEARS:

THE BOAT CLUB IS OPEN SEVEN DAYS A WEEK OFF OF COUNCIL OAK DRIVE THROUGH RIVERSIDE PARK.