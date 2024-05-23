Watts Elevated To Briar Cliff Wrestling Head Coach

SIOUX CITY, Iowa – Charger Executive Director of Athletics Tim Jager is pleased to announce the promotion of Associate Head Coach Donaco Watts to Head Coach the Briar Cliff University wrestling team.

Watts is a familiar face having served on the wrestling staff for the last 11 years. He started as a graduate assistant in 2013-14 and was named an assistant coach in 2015-16. Watts has been the associate head coach since the 2020-21 season.

Watts had a strong career at Missouri Valley College. He won over 100 matches, was a two-time NAIA All-American (3rd in 2004 &05 at 157-lbs) and was a member of the Viking squad that won the 2003 national championship. Watts has a B.A. in Exercise Science from Missouri Valley College and a Master of Arts in Management from Briar Cliff University.

Watts started his coaching career as a student assistant at Missouri Valley College (2005-06). From 2007-10, he was an assistant coach at Muskogee High School in Oklahoma. Watts coached four individual state champions and helped guide the Roughers to a Class 6A Dual State Championship in 2010, after finishing as runners-up in 2009.

Watts is the father of four children, Sir Brandon, Somarah, Selah and Saben.

Donaco Watts

“First, I would like to thank Coach Joe Privitere for having the foresight to allow a guy who showed up out of the blue only looking for an opportunity, to be part of the program that he was building. Over the last eleven years we have become brothers, and I am forever grateful. I would also like to thank our Executive Director of Athletic Operations, Tim Jager and the rest of the administration here at Briar Cliff University for allowing me to continue the direction of the wrestling program.

I’m deeply humbled and excited to be in this position that I have waited so long for to materialize. My initial goals are to maintain the overall foundation and integrity of the BCU wrestling family. The recruitment of high character and talented young men who not only want to succeed athletically but also academically will continue to be paramount. We have reached some lofty goals here at The Cliff and We will strive to reach new levels.

There are so many others who have been a part of my journey that I would love to thank, from my family, former coaches, and close friends but we would be here far too long. So, to anyone who has touched my life, you are a part of this and I sincerely thank you all.”

Watts replaces Joe Privitere. He and his wife Olivia recently had twins and are moving to New York to be closer to family. In 13 seasons, he was 62-49, won the 2018-19 Great Plains Athletic Conference regular season title (the only conference championship in the sport) and had three straight runner-up performances at the GPAC Championships. Privetere coached five GPAC champions, 42 All-GPAC selections, three NAIA Scholar Athletes and sent 50 wrestlers to the NAIA National Championships with four All-Americans.

Joe Privitere

“I would like to thank Briar Cliff for giving me my first opportunity to be a head wrestling coach and for everything the past 14 years. It has truly been a fun ride that has allowed me to grow a ton as a person and professional. I look forward to seeing what the future holds and using the growth Briar Cliff has allowed to help me be successful wherever I end up.

As for Coach Watts, we have been on staff together for a remarkable 11 years and I know he is ready for the job. He’s a great recruiter, technician, and human being, I’m glad he’s taking the reins and that the program will be in good hands. I look forward to following his tenure here and the continued success he will bring to the program.”