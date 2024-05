NEW TRAFFIC CAMERA LAW MAY NOT GREATLY IMPACT SIOUX CITY

A BILL RECENTLY SIGNED INTO LAW BY GOVERNOR REYNOLDS ESTABLISHES STATE OVERSIGHT OF SPEED CAMERAS THAT GENERATE TICKETS FOR CITIES AND COUNTIES IN IOWA.

DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION DIRECTOR, SCOTT MARLER SAYS THE LAW COVERS NEW REQUESTS FOR SPEED CAMERAS AND THE ONES THAT ARE ALREADY IN PLACE.

MARLER SAYS THE D-O-T IS REQUIRED TO HAVE THE REVIEWS OF THE EXISTING CAMERAS DONE BY OCTOBER 1ST.

THE LAW ALSO SAYS FINES FROM TRAFFIC CAMERA TICKETS MUST BE USED ON LAW ENFORCEMENT EXPENSES. SIOUX CITY POLICE CHIEF REX MUELLER SAYS THAT WON’T BE AN ISSUE HERE:

THE CHIEF SAYS THE CAMERAS ARE EFFECTIVE IN SLOWING DOWN DRIVERS:

MUELLER SAYS THE CITY LEGAL DEPARTMENT WILL REVIEW THE NEW STATE LAW TO MAKE SURE THE CITY IS IN COMPLIANCE WITH IT.

MARLER MADE HIS COMMENTS DURING THE RECENT STATE TRANSPORTATION COMMISSION MEETING.