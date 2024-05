MRHD AWARDS 33 GRANTS TO LOCAL GROUPS

MISSOURI RIVER HISTORICAL DEVELOPMENT AWARDED $600,000 IN GRANTS TO 33 LOCAL ORGANIZATIONS DURING AN AWARDS CEREMONY THURSDAY.

MRHD’S TARGET GRANT PROGRAM IS A COMPETITIVE OPPORTUNITY THAT PROVIDES UP TO $25,000 FOR ONE YEAR TO SUPPORT A VARIETY OF SHORT-TERM PROJECTS, PROGRAMS OR CAPACITY BUILDING ITEMS.

LOCAL GOVERNMENTS, TAX-EXEMPT ORGANIZATIONS, AND EDUCATIONAL INSTITUTIONS WITHIN THE COUNTIES OF WOODBURY, CHEROKEE, CRAWFORD, IDA, MONONA, AND PLYMOUTH IN IOWA, UNION COUNTY IN SOUTH DAKOTA, AND DAKOTA COUNTY IN NEBRASKA WERE ELIGIBLE TO APPLY.

APPLICANTS DO NOT NEED MATCHING FUNDS TO APPLY.

MRHD RECEIVED 88 APPLICATIONS FOR THESE TARGET GRANTS, THE LARGEST NUMBER OF APPLICATIONS THAT HAVE BEEN RECEIVED FOR ANY OF MRHD’S GRANT PROGRAMS.

MORE THAN HALF OF THE FUNDING FOR THIS GRANT CYCLE WENT TO PROJECTS FOCUSED ON HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES.

photo courtesy MRHD