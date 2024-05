SIOUX CITY FILES LAWSUIT OVER BOAT MARINA SHUTDOWN

THE DISPUTE BETWEEN THE CITY OF SIOUX CITY AND RIVER CITY HOSPITALITY OVER THE CLOSING OF THE CITY’S BOAT MARINA THIS SPRING HAS ESCALATED.

THE CITY HAS FILED A BREACH OF CONTRACT LAWSUIT AGAINST THE SOUTH DAKOTA COMPANY THAT OPERATES THE MARINA AND NEARBY JOLLYS ON THE RIVER BAR UNDER A LEASE AGREEMENT WITH THE CITY FOR REFUSING TO OPEN THE MARINA AND BAR FOR BOATERS.

THE TWO ENTITIES ENTERED THE AGREEMENT IN 2003, BUT RIVER CITY NOTIFIED THE CITY APRIL 29TH OF THIS YEAR THEY WERE REFUSING TO OPEN BECAUSE OF SILT FILLING IN THE MARINA THAT NEEDED TO BE DREDGED.

THE CITY CLAIMS THE RESPONSIBILITY TO DREDGE THE BUILDUP OF MUD OR OTHER FOREIGN MATERIAL IN THE MARINA BED, AND FAILING DOCKS ARE ISSUES OF NORMAL MAINTENANCE FOR A MARINA, WHICH ARE THE RESPONSIBILITY OF RIVER CITY PURSUANT TO THE GROUND LEASE AGREEMENT.

THE CITY ALSO CLAIMS RIVER CITY HAS LOCKED THE MARINA ENTRANCE.AND REQUESTS A TEMPORARY INJUNCTION TO OPEN THE ENTRY FOR DREDGING WORK TO TAKE PLACE AND ALSO WANTS A TRIAL BY JURY.

RIVER CITY HOSPITALITY HAS NOT YET RESPONDED TO THE LAWSUIT.