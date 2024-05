NEW FARM BILL FINALLY INTRODUCED IN U.S. HOUSE

AFTER MONTHS OF DELAYS, THE FARM BILL WAS INTRODUCED TODAY (WEDNESDAY) IN THE U-S HOUSE.

IT’S MORE THAN A THOUSAND PAGES LONG AND IT’S ESTIMATED TO COST ONE-AND-A-HALF TRILLION DOLLARS OVER TEN YEARS.

IOWA 4TH DISTRICT CONGRESSMAN RANDY FEENSTRA, WHO SERVES ON THE HOUSE AGRICULTURAL COMMITTEE, SAYS THE MASSIVE PIECE OF LEGISLATION IS VITAL TO FARMERS IN IOWA AND NATIONWIDE.

FEENFARM1 OC……”SAFETY NET” :07

THAT SAFETY NET INCLUDES CROP INSURANCE, IN ADDITION TO IMPROVING EXPORTS AND PREVENTING ANIMAL ILLNESSES.

FEENFARM2 OC……..”TO ACHIEVE” ;09

FEENSTRA SAYS HE WORKED ON 25 BILLS CONTAINED IN THE FARM BILL.

THE PACKAGE INCLUDES CUTS TO THE USDA’S SUPPLEMENTAL NUTRITION ASSISTANCE PROGRAM, OR SNAP, AND OVERTURNS CALIFORNIA’S PROPOSITION 12 MANDATES.

THE PREVIOUS FARM BILL FROM 2018 EXPIRED LAST FALL AND HAS BEEN EXTENDED THROUGH THIS SEPTEMBER.

THE BILL WILL ALSO NEED U.S. SENATE APPROVAL AND THE PRESIDENT’S SIGNATURE.

Radio Iowa through Sheila Brummer

Feenstra file photo