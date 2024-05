JENSEN SUBARU SHARES THE LOVE WITH SUNNYBROOK HOPE CENTER

SIOUX CITY’S SUNNYBROOK CHURCH HOPE CENTER RECEIVED A FINANCIAL BOOST WEDNESDAY FROM JENSEN SUBARU AS PART OF SUBARU OF AMERICA’S ANNUAL SHARE THE LOVE EVENT.

TROY FULLER, SALES MANAGER OF THE LOCAL CAR DEALERSHIP PRESENTED A CHECK FOR $18,765 TO SUPPORT THE HOPE CENTER’S FOOD PANTRY:

IT’S THE 4TH YEAR SUNNYBROOK HOPE CENTER HAS BEEN THE RECIPIENT SELECTED BY JENSEN SUBARU FOR THE SHARE THE LOVE EVENT.

TINA STROUD, THE EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF SUNNYBROOK’S HOPE CENTER, SAYS THEY ARE THANKFUL FOR THE GENEROUS GIFT FROM JENSEN AND ITS CUSTOMERS:

STROUD ENCOURAGES THOSE NEEDING FOOD ASSISTANCE TO CONTACT THE HOPE CENTER:

SINCE THE PARTNERSHIP BEGAN, JENSEN SUBARU’S SHARE THE LOVE DONATIONS HAVE PROVIDED NEARLY 420,000 MEALS TO LOCAL FAMILIES.