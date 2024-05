GREENFIELD IOWA BEGINS RECOVERY FROM TORNADO DESTRUCTION

GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS SAYS DEBRIS IN GREENFIELD NEEDS TO BE STABILIZED BEFORE VOLUNTEERS WILL BE ABLE TO ENTER THE TOWN TO HELP RESIDENTS RECOVER FROM TUESDAY’S TORNADO STRIKE.

THE GOVERNOR IS HOPING TO HAVE DAMAGE ESTIMATES COMPLETED BY THURSDAY, SO SHE CAN SUBMIT A REQUEST FOR A PRESIDENTIAL DISASTER DECLARATION THAT WOULD TRIGGER FEDERAL AID.

THE GOVERNOR SAYS FOUR INJURED PEOPLE WERE FLOWN OUT OF GREENFIELD ON HELICOPTERS TO AREA HOSPITALS TUESDAY NIGHT, BUT SHE CAN’T CONFIRM THE NUMBER OF PEOPLE WHO WERE KILLED OR INJURED.

THERE’S A 10 A.M. TO 7 A.M. CURFEW IN GREENFIELD AND PEOPLE HAVE TO SHOW PROOF THEY HAVE A GREENFIELD ADDRESS IN ORDER TO ENTER THE COMMUNITY.

JOHN COOPER, ADAIR COUNTY’S EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT COORDINATOR, SAYS THAT’S AN ELEMENT OF THEIR COORDINATED SEARCH TO CONFIRM INJURIES AND DEATHS IN THE COMMUNITY.

REYNOLDS SPOKE WITH REPORTERS AFTER VISITING GREENFIELD WEDNESDAY MORNING AND SAID IT APPEARS THE DAMAGE IN GREENFIELD IS WORSE THAN WHAT SHE SAW MINDEN, WHERE 40 PERCENT OF HOMES WERE DAMAGED OR DESTROYED BY A TORNADO A MONTH AGO:

REYNOLDS PRAISED THE WORK OF METEOROLOGISTS AT THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE FOR ADVANCE NOTICE OF TUESDAY’S DANGEROUS CONDITIONS.

REYNOLDS ALSO THANKED GREENFIELD’S HOSPITAL STAFF FOR THEIR RESPONSE TO THE TORNADO AFTER IT DAMAGED THEIR FACILITY.

THEY ESTABLISHED A MAKE-SHIFT TRIAGE CENTER AT GREENFIELD’S LUMBER YARD TO TREAT PEOPLE WHO WERE INJURED AND SET UP THE TRANSFERS FOR PEOPLE WHO NEEDED TREATMENT IN A HOSPITAL.

THE STATE EDUCATION DIRECTOR HAS ISSUED A WAIVER, SO THE DISTRICT’S SCHOOL YEAR IS OFFICIALLY OVER.

THE NODAWAY VALLEY HIGH SCHOOL IN GREENFIELD IS SERVING AS AN EMERGENCY SHELTER AND FIELD HOSPITAL FOR ANYONE WHO MIGHT BE INJURED DURING CLEAN-UP.

Radio Iowa

Photos from Gov. Reynolds Facebook page