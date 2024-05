GOV. REYNOLDS DECLARES 15 IOWA COUNTIES AS DISASTER AREAS

GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS HAS DECLARED 15 IOWA COUNTIES AS DISASTER AREAS AND MANY OF THOSE HAD SIGNIFICANT FLASH FLOODING FROM STORMS THAT MOVED THROUGH THE STATE MONDAY AND TUESDAY.

ALGONA GOT FIVE INCHES OF RAIN, FLOODING ROADS AND BASEMENTS.

THERE WAS FLASH FLOODING IN THE NEWTON AREA STRANDED VEHICLES AND CLOSED ROADS, INCLUDING A PORTION OF HIGHWAY 5.

APPLINGTON-PARKERSBURG AND DIKE-NEW HARTFORD SCHOOLS WERE CLOSED WEDNESDAY DUE TO FLOODING.

UP IN CLAY COUNTY, THERE WAS RAIN AND HAIL MONDAY NIGHT, THEN MORE RAIN TUESDAY.

CLAY COUNTY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT DIRECTOR ERIC TIGGES SAYS THE TOWN OF WEBB AND SURROUNDING AREAS WERE HARD HIT.

WEBB1 OC……..RIGHT NOW. :12

STRONG WINDS TUESDAY NIGHT BROKE THE QUEEN TWO CRUISE BOAT LOOSE ON WEST LAKE OKOBOJI.

JON PAUSLEY, MANAGER OF THE ARNOLDS PARK AMUSEMENT PARK, SAYS THERE’S NO VISIBLE DAMAGE ABOVE THE WATER LINE.

BOJI1 OC………THE BACK SIDE.” :21

IT APPEARS THE KEEL OF THE BOAT IS SITTING ON THE BEACH. A BARGE SERVICE IS GOING TO TRY TO PULL THE BOAT BACK TO THE DOCK:

THE QUEEN TWO UNDERWENT A MILLION DOLLAR RENOVATION THIS WINTER AND ITS FIRST EXCURSION OF THE SEASON IS SCHEDULED THIS SATURDAY.

Photo from Gov. Reynolds Facebook page