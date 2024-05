1ST CASUALTY NUMBERS OF GREENFIELD TORNADO RELEASED

THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY’S JOINT UNIFIED COMMAND HAS CONFIRMED THE FIRST CASUALTY NUMBERS FROM THE TORNADO THAT IMPACTED THE TOWN OF GREENFIELD AND ADAIR COUNTY TUESDAY AFTERNOON.

THEY SAY FOUR FATALITIES AND AT LEAST 35 INJURIES WERE THE RESULT OF TORNADO.

THE NAMES AND AGES OF THOSE KILLED IN THE SEVERE WEATHER EVENT ARE NOT BEING RELEASED AT THIS TIME PENDING NOTIFICATION OF NEXT OF KIN.

AUTHORITIES BELIEVE THE NUMBER OF THOSE INJURED IS LIKELY HIGHER, BUT THESE NUMBERS REFLECT ONLY THOSE PATIENTS TREATED FOR INJURIES AT DESIGNATED ALTERNATE CARE SITES.

AT LEAST 14 PATIENTS WERE TRANSPORTED TO OUT-OF-COUNTY MEDICAL FACILITIES BY VARIOUS EMS SERVICES.

Photo from Governor Reynolds Facebook page