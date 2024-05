WEST LANES OF GORDON DRIVE VIADUCT CLOSED FOR REPAIRS

THE WESTBOUND LANES ALONG THE GORDON DRIVE VIADUCT IN SIOUX CITY HAVE BEEN TEMPORARILY CLOSED FOR REPAIRS.

THE IOWA D-O-T SAYS THE BRIDGE WHICH CARRIES GORDON DRIVE/IOWA 12 TRAFFIC NOW HAS A 10-TON VEHICLE WEIGHT RESTRICTION IN PLACE FOR BOTH EAST- AND WESTBOUND LANES.

THE D-O-T SAYS DURING SCHEDULED MAINTENANCE, FINDINGS INDICATED THAT A PRECAUTIONARY CLOSURE OF THE WESTBOUND LANES WAS NECESSARY TO PERFORM REPAIRS.

AN UPDATE ON CLOSURE DURATION WILL BE PROVIDED ONCE IT IS AVAILABLE.

A POSTED DETOUR FOR WESTBOUND GORDON DRIVE TRAFFIC IS FAIRMOUNT STREET TO 6TH STREET TO VIRGINIA STREET TO GORDON DRIVE.