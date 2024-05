TORNADO DEVASTATES GREENFIELD, IOWA

THE LATEST LINE OF SEVERE STORMS THAT SWEPT THROUGH IOWA TUESDAY SPAWNED A TORNADO THAT DEVASTATED THE TOWN OF GREENFIELD IN ADAIR COUNTY.

THE IOWA STATE PATROL CONFIRMS THERE WERE FATALITIES AND INJURIES WITHIN GREENFIELD AND THEY ARE WORKING TO ASSESS AND UPDATE THAT INFORMATION..

A MANDATORY CURFEW OF 10:00 P.M. WAS PUT IN EFFECT TUESDAY NIGHT WITH THE TOWN TO OPEN BACK UP AT 7:00 A.M. WEDNESDAY.

THE PATROL SAYS THE TEAM AT ADAIR COUNTY MEMORIAL HOSPITAL WORKED SWIFTLY TO ASSIST THE INJURED WHILE ALSO ENSURING THE SAFETY OF THEIR FACILITY, AS IT ALSO SUSTAINED TORNADO DAMAGE.

DUE TO THE HOSPITAL DAMAGE, PATIENTS NEEDING FURTHER TREATMENT FOR INJURIES WERE TRANSFERRED TO NEARBY MEDICAL CENTERS.

THE GREENFIELD COMMUNITY HIGH SCHOOL. IS SERVING AS A TEMPORARY SHELTER FOR RESIDENTS IN NEED.

LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICIALS ARE CHECKING IDENTIFICATION OF THOSE WANTING TO ENTER THE COMMUNIT, AND. AT THIS TIME, ONLY GREENFIELD RESIDENTS WILL BE ALLOWED PAST THE CHECKPOINTS.

ANYONE TRYING TO REACH FAMILY MEMBERS OR FRIENDS THAT MIGHT HAVE BEEN IMPACTED BY THE STORM IN GREENFIELD SHOULD CALL THE STORM LAKE COMMUNICATION CENTER AT 712.732.1341.