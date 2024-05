STORM LEAVES TREES, LIMBS AND POWER DOWN IN SIOUX CITY

THE MORNING THUNDERSTORMS RESULTED IN OVER 23-HUNDRED SIOUXLAND MIDAMERICAN CUSTOMERS LOSING POWER THIS MORNING.

RIVERSIDE ELEMENTARY, WEST MIDDLE AND WEST HIGH SCHOOLS WERE WITHOUT POWER BUT CLASSES STARTED ON TIME AT ALL OF THE CITY’S COMMUNITY SCHOOLS.

THERE WERE A NUMBER OF TREE LIMBS DOWN THROUGHOUT THE AREA BECAUSE OF THE STRONG WINDS MOVING THROUGH THE AREA.

THE SOUTH SIOUX CITY STREET DEPARTMENT SAYS ENOUGH BRANCHES HAVE FALLEN TO THE GROUND THAT THEY WILL PICK UP BRANCHES THAT ARE LESS THAN 4′ LONG, NOT OVER4″ IN DIAMETER AND CAN ONLY BE TIED TOGETHER WITH STRING OR TWINE.

NO MORE THAN ONE PICK-UP LOAD IS ALLOWED BEGINNING ON THURSDAY.

BRANCHES MUST MEET THESE REQUIREMENTS TO BE PICKED UP BY SOUTH SIOUX CITY STAFF THIS WEEK.