SAMMY KERSHAW TO PERFORM IN ANTHEM

COUNTRY MUSIC STAR SAMMY KERSHAW WILL PERFORM AT ANTHEM IN SIOUX CITY’S HARD ROCK HOTEL & CASINO THIS SUMMER.

KERSHAW WILL PERFORM INSIDE ANTHEM ON FRIDAY, AUGUST 23RD.

SINCE HIS DEBUT ON THE MUSIC SCENE IN THE EARLY 1990’S, KERSHAW HAS REMAINED ONE OF THE MOST CONSISTENT PERFORMERS IN COUNTRY MUSIC, WITH A CHAIN OF MAJOR HIT RECORDS AND SELL-OUT TOURING SCHEDULES.

TICKETS GO ON SALE THIS FRIDAY, MAY 24TH ONLINE AT HARDROCKCASINOSIOUXCITY.COM OR IN-PERSON AT THE ROCK SHOP.

ALL EVENTS IN ANTHEM ARE FOR GUESTS 21 AND OLDER.