NEW L-E-C LIKELY WON’T BE READY UNTIL END OF JULY

THE AUTHORITY’ OVERSEEING THE CONSTRUCTION OF SIOUX CITY’S LAW ENFORCEMENT CENTER NOW BELIEVES IT WILL BE THE END OF JULY BEFORE SUBSTANTIAL COMPLETION OF THE PROJECT IS REACHED.

THE L-E-C AUTHORITY RELEASED A STATEMENT AFTER THEIR MEETING TUESDAT STATING THAT THEIR FOCUS CONTINUES TO BE WORKING WITH HAUSMANN CONSTRUCTION AND GOLDBERG GROUP ON THE COMPLETION OF THE PROJECT.

THE AUTHORITY’S POSITION IS THE ADDITIONAL WORK ON THE MECHANICAL SYSTEM, INCLUDING ADDITIONAL COILS AND REPLACEMENT OF CERTAIN CONTROL AND BALANCING VALVES, AS WELL AS THE CHANGING OUT OF FAN BOXES AND ADDING OF A VAV BOX, IS DUE TO ERRORS ON THE PART OF THE MECHANICAL ENGINEERING SERVICES PROVIDED BY GOLDBERG GROUP’S ENGINEERING CONSULTANT, INTROBA.

THE EQUIPMENT, ONCE RECEIVED, WILL TAKE APPROXIMATELY THREE WEEKS TO INSTALL.

THE SYSTEM CAN’T BE COMPLETELY BALANCED AND COMMISSIONED UNTIL THE VALVES AND FAN POWERED BOXES ARE INSTALLED AND CEILINGS RE-INSTALLED.

THE AUTHORITY SAYS THEY AND WOODBURY COUNTY CONTINUE TO BE DAMAGED BY THE LAW ENFORCEMENT CENTER PROJECT DELAYS.

THE AUTHORITY AND ITS COUNSEL CONTINUE TO ASSESS ITS ADDITIONAL COSTS AND DAMAGES ON THE PROJECT CAUSED BY THE ACTIONS, INACTIONS, AND CONCURRENT DELAYS BY HAUSMANN, GOLDBERG, AND GOLDBERG’S ENGINEER, INTROBA AND WILL HOLD THE RESPONSIBLE PARTIES LIABLE FOR SUCH ADDITIONAL COSTS AND DAMAGES.