MISSION OF MERCY DENTAL CLINIC RECEIVES LOCAL BOOST

THE SIOUXLAND PHILANTHROPIC GROUP “100+ MEN & WOMEN WHO CARE” PRESENTED A DONATION OF $12,000 TO IOWA MISSION OF MERCY MONDAY EVENING.

THE MONEY WILL HELP IOWA MISSION OF MERCY HOST A FREE DENTAL CLINIC AT THE CITY EVENTS CENTER ON OCTOBER 4TH AND 5TH.

THE CLINIC IS POSSIBLE BECAUSE OF DONATIONS SUCH AS THIS FROM AREA BUSINESSES AND ORGANIZATIONS, PLUS TIME DONATED BY HUNDREDS OF DENTAL PROFESSIONALS AND OTHER VOLUNTEERS.

100+ MEN & WOMEN WHO CARE MEETS QUARTERLY TO SELECT A NONPROFIT ORGANIZATION, THEN EACH MEMBER OF THE GROUP MAKES A DONATION OF $100 TO THE SELECTED NONPROFIT.

SINCE ITS INCEPTION IN 2015, THE GROUPS HAVE DONATED MORE THAN $371,000 TO AREA NONPROFITS.

