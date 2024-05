LOCAL VETS HEAD TO D.C. ON HONOR FLIGHT

THE SIOUX CENTER-BASED MIDWEST HONOR FLIGHT TOOK AROUND 80 VETERANS TO WASHINGTON D-C TODAY (TUESDAY) TO VISIT ARMED FORCES MEMORIALS.

THE VETERANS ARE FROM NORTHWEST IOWA, SOUTH DAKOTA, NEBRASKA, AND MINNESOTA.

SINCE ITS LAUNCH IN 2017, MIDWEST HONOR FLIGHT HAS FLOWN MORE THAN 16-HUNDRED VETERANS TO D-C. BOARD PRESIDENT AND C-E-O AARON VAN BEEK SAYS A LOT HAS CHANGED SINCE THAT FIRST FLIGHT SEVEN YEARS AGO.

HONOR5

VAN BEEK SAYS THEY HAVE SIX FLIGHTS SCHEDULED FOR THIS YEAR.

THE TOUR INCLUDES STOPS AT ARLINGTON NATIONAL CEMETERY TO SEE THE CHANGING OF THE GUARDS AT THE TOMB OF THE UNKNOWN SOLDIER, IWO JIMA AND AIR FORCE MEMORIALS, AND THE NAVY MEMORIAL.

THE WORLD WAR TWO, KOREAN WAR, AND VIETNAM WAR MEMORIALS COMPLETE THE TOUR.

VAN BEEK SAYS FIVE OF THE SIX FLIGHTS THIS YEAR ARE SPONSORED, AND THEY PROVIDE MOST OF THE COST FOR A FLIGHT AND RECEIVE NAMING RIGHTS.

HONOR6

HE SAYS THEY WANT OUR VETERANS TO ALL HAVE THE SAME EXPERIENCE, TO BE ABLE TO SEE THE MEMORIALS, TO REFLECT AND VISIT, AND TO BE HONORED AS THE HEROES THAT THEY ARE.

VAN BEEK SAYS ALL VETERANS FROM WORLD WAR TWO, KOREA, AND VIETNAM ARE WELCOME TO APPLY, BUT WORLD WAR TWO VETERANS AND VETERANS WITH TERMINAL MEDICAL DIAGNOSES RECEIVE TOP PRIORITY FOR ANY FLIGHT.