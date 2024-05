GRASSLEY & SENATE GOP OPPOSE BIDEN STUDENT DEBT PLAN

U.S. SENATOR CHUCK GRASSLEY OF IOWA IS AMONG SEVERAL REPUBLICANS URGING THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION TO WITHDRAW ITS PROPOSAL TO TRANSFER $147 BILLION IN STUDENT LOAN DEBT TO AMERICAN TAXPAYERS.

GRASSLEY IS SUPPORTING A BILL BY SOUTH DAKOTA SENATOR JOHN THUNE THAT WOULD STATE THAT THE PRESIDENT DOES NOT HAVE THE AUTHORITY TO CANCEL STUDENT DEBT:

GRASSLEY SAYS FORGIVING THE STUDENT LOANS IS UNFAIR IN SEVERAL WAYS:

HE SAYS THE ADMINISTRATION CONTINUES TO USE BORROWERS AS POLITICAL PAWNS KNOWING FULL WELL THESE PROPOSED ACTIONS ARE ILLEGAL.

GRASSLEY SAYS BIDEN’S PROPOSAL COULD BRING THE TOTAL AMOUNT OF STUDENT LOAN DEBT TRANSFERRED TO TAXPAYERS TO OVER $1 TRILLION DOLLARS.