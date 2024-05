BIRD SUES BIDEN ADMINISTRATION AGAIN

IOWA ATTORNEY GENERAL BRENNA BIRD IS SUING THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION AGAIN.

THIS TIME SHE IS LEADING A 20-STATE LAWSUIT CHALLENGING A NEW BIDEN MANDATE THAT CREATES ROADBLOCKS FOR INFRASTRUCTURE PROJECTS BY FORCING SOCIAL, ENVIRONMENTAL, AND RACE-BASED REGULATIONS ON DEVELOPERS.

BIRD SAYS WITH THE MANDATE IN EFFECT, COSTS AND DELAYS WILL INCREASE FOR PROJECTS INCLUDING NEW HOUSING, POWER PLANTS, ROADS, AND BRIDGES.

SHE SAYS DEVELOPERS WILL ALSO FACE AN ILLEGAL DOUBLE STANDARD THAT FAVORS PROJECTS ALIGNING WITH PRESIDENT BIDEN’S GREEN AGENDA AND CREATES ROADBLOCKS FOR PROJECTS THAT USE TRADITIONAL ENERGY SOURCES.

BIRD SAYS PROJECTS SUCH AS THE GORDON DRIVE VIADUCT REPLACEMENT AND THE RECONSTRUCTION OF U.S. HIGHWAY 75 IN HINTON BY THE IOWA DOT MAY BE AFFECTED BY THE NEW RED TAPE, WHICH WOULD DELAY VITAL SAFETY UPGRADES.

IOWA CO-LED THE LAWSUIT WITH NORTH DAKOTA AND THEY WERE JOINED BY NEBRASKA, SOUTH DAKOTA AND TEXAS IN THE 20 STATE LAWSUIT.