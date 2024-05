STAMP OUT HUNGER TOTALS ANNOUNCED BY FOOD BANK

THE FOOD BANK OF SIOUXLAND HAS RELEASED THE TOTALS FROM THEIR RECENT STAMP OUT HUNGER EVENT IN WHICH MAIL COURIERS AND VOLUNTEERS GATHERED NON-PERISHABLE FOOD ITEMS LEFT AT MAIL BOXES.

A TOTAL OF 10,300 POUNDS OF FOOD WAS COLLECTED FROM AROUND SIOUX CITY, EQUATING TO NEARLY 15,500 MEALS.

OVER 70 VOLUNTEERS CAME TO THE FOOD BANK TO ASSIST IN SORTING AND BOXING ALL OF THE DONATIONS.

NEW DATA FROM FEEDING AMERICA’S MAP THE MEAL GAP SHOWS THAT THE NUMBER OF IOWANS FACING FOOD INSECURITY IS RISING AS MORE THAN 344,000 IOWANS FACE HUNGER.

THAT MEANS 10.8% OF IOWANS ARE FACING HUNGER.

THE NEW DATA SHOWS 1 IN 9 ADULTS IN IOWA ARE EXPERIENCING FOOD INSECURITY, AND THAT NUMBER

WAS PREVIOUSLY 1 IN 13 ADULTS.

LIKEWISE, 1 IN 6 CHILDREN ARE EXPERIENCING FOOD INSECURITY, AND THAT NUMBER WAS PREVIOUSLY 1 IN 11 CHILDREN.