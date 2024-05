ROBBERY SUSPECT SOUGHT AFTER FAILURE TO RETURN TO WORK RELEASE FACILITY

WOODBURY COUNTY AUTHORITIES ARE ASKING FOR THE PUBLIC’S HELP IN FINDING A ROBBERY SUSPECT.

33-YEAR-OLD DACOTA STABLER FAILED TO REPORT BACK TO THE SIOUX CITY RESIDENTIAL TREATMENT FACILITY AS REQUIRED SUNDAY.

STABLER WAS CONVICTED OF SECOND DEGREE ROBBERY IN WOODBURY COUNTY.

HE IS DESCIBED AS A 5’8″, 206 POUND AMERICAN INDIAN OR ALASKA NATIVE AND WAS ADMITTED TO THE WORK RELEASE FACILITY ON FEBRUARY 22ND.

PERSONS WITH INFORMATION ON STABLER’S WHEREABOUTS SHOULD CONTACT LOCAL POLICE.