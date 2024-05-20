HEATHER GUDENKAUF – EVERYONE IS WATCHING: A Novel

Author: Heather Gudenkauf

Book: EVERYONE IS WATCHING: A Novel

Publishing: Park Row (March 26, 2024)

Synopsis (from the Publisher):

“

Big Brother

meets

Clue

in this utterly original and incredibly tense locked-room mystery.” —May Cobb, author of

A Likeable Woman

A mysterious high-stakes game proves life-threatening in this twisty thriller from the New York Times bestselling author of The Overnight Guest

The Best Friend. The Confidant. The Senator. The Boyfriend. The Executive.

Five contestants have been chosen to compete for ten million dollars on the game show One Lucky Winner. The catch? None of them knows what (or who) to expect, and it will be live streamed all over the world. Completely secluded in an estate in Northern California, with strict instructions not to leave the property and zero contact with the outside world, the competitors start to feel a little too isolated.

When long-kept secrets begin to rise to the surface, the contestants realize this is no longer just a reality show—someone is out for blood. And the game can’t end until the world knows who the contestants really are…

