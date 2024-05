FOUR INJURED IN PLYMOUTH COUNTY SCHOOL BUS ACCIDENT

FOUR PEOPLE RECEIVED MINOR INJURIES WHEN A LE MARS COMMUNITY SCHOOL BUS COLLIDED WITH A SEMI TRACTOR-TRAILER NORTH OF OYENS IN PLYMOUTH COUNTY MONDAY MORNING.

THE IOWA STATE PATROL SAYS THE ACCIDENT OCCURRED AROUND 7:20 A.M. AT THE INTERSECTION OF K-64 AND 120TH STREET.

THE PATROL SAYS THE BUS WAS WESTBOUND ON 120TH, PULLED OUT FROM A STOP SIGN AND WAS STRUCK ON THE RIGHT SIDE OF THE VEHICLE BY THE SOUTHBOUND SEMI ON K-64.

BOTH VEHICLES WENT INTO THE WEST DITCH OF K-64.

THE BUS DRIVER, RAYMOND HOLBROOK OF SIOUX CITY, AND THE TRUCK DRIVER, BRIAN MACHMANN OF MADELIA, MINNESOTA, WERE INJURED AND TRANSPORTED TO FLOYD VALLEY HEALTHCARE IN LE MARS.

TWO STUDENTS ON THE SCHOOL BUS WERE ALSO INJURED, THEIR NAMES WERE NOT RELEASED.