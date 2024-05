REYNOLDS SIGNS BILL CHANGING TRAFFIC CAMERA REGULATIONS

GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS HAS APPROVED A BILL THAT ESTABLISHES STATE OVERSIGHT OF TRAFFIC CAMERAS THAT GENERATE TICKETS FOR SPEEDING.

CITIES AND COUNTIES WILL HAVE TO SUBMIT AN APPLICATION TO THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION, SHOWING THE CAMERA IS PLACED IN AN AREA DUE TO THE NUMBER AND SEVERITY OF TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS THERE.

THE LAW ALSO SAYS FINES FROM TRAFFIC CAMERA TICKETS MUST BE USED ON LAW ENFORCEMENT EXPENSES.

THE GOVERNOR VETOED A BILL FRIDAY, REGARDING IOWA’S OPEN MEETINGS LAW.

RADIO IOWA’S O. KAY HENDERSON REPORTS.

GOVERNOR REYNOLDS HAS NOW COMPLETED ACTION ON ALL THE BILLS THAT PASSED THE 2024 IOWA LEGISLATURE.

ALSO ON FRIDAY SHE APPROVED NEW LIMITS ON THE T-H-C CONTENT IN CONSUMABLE HEMP PRODUCTS, LIKE GUMMIES. THE NEW LAW WILL MAKE IT ILLEGAL TO SELL THE PRODUCTS TO ANYONE UNDER THE AGE OF 21.

REYNOLDS SAYS SHE HAS CONCERNS ABOUT THE LIMITS, BUT DECIDED TO SIGN IT INTO LAW TO PROTECT MINORS FROM DANGEROUS AND INTOXICATING PRODUCTS.