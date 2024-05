NOEM HOPES FOR COOPERATION WITH SD TRIBES

SOUTH DAKOTA GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM HELD A NEWS CONFERENCE ON BORDER SECURITY AND CARTEL PRESENCE ON TRIBAL RESERVATIONS LAST WEEK AFTER RETURNING FROM HER LATEST TRIP TO THE SOUTHERN BORDER WITH MEXICO.

MOST OF THE TRIBAL COUNCILS IN THE STATE HAVE BANNED THE GOVERNOR FROM THEIR RESERVATIONS BECAUSE OF COMMENTS SHE HAS MADE REGARDING DRUG CARTEL INFLUENCE.

NOEM SAYS THE DRUG CARTELS AND THEIR CRIMINAL ACTIVITY HAVE MADE ALL OF THE STATE’S COMMUNITIES UNSAFE. BUT ESPECIALLY THE TRIBAL RESERVATIONS:

NOEM REFERENCED PREVIOUS STATEMENTS BY OGLALA SIOUX TRIBAL PRESIDENT FRANK STAR COMES OUT TO THE U.S. SENATE CONFIRMING CARTEL ACTIVITY ON THE PINE RIDGE RESERVATION AND SHE PRESENTED EVIDENCE OF THE EXISTENCE OF THE “GHOST DANCER” GANG, THAT HAD BEEN PREVIOUSLY DISPUTED BY TRIBAL LEADERS.

NOEM SAYS SHE HOPES TO RESUME WORKING WITH THE TRIBES TO RESOLVE THE PROBLEMS:

NOEM WAS JOINED BY SEVERAL STATE OFFICIALS INCLUDING LT. GOVERNOR LARRY RHODEN, DEPARTMENT OF TRIBAL RELATIONS SECRETARY DAVID FLUTE AND TRIBAL LAW ENFORCEMENT LIAISON ALGIN YOUNG.

PHOTO FROM GOV. NOEM FACEBOOK/SD PUBLIC TV