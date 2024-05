LOCAL VEHICULAR HOMICIDE SUSPECT ARRESTED IN ALABAMA

A SIOUX CITY MAN WANTED ON VEHICULAR HOMICIDE CHARGES DATING BACK TO A FATAL DOWNTOWN ACCIDENT LAST OCTOBER HAS BEEN ARRESTED IN ALABAMA.

31-YEAR-OLD WESLEY LOUIS STATEN WAS ARRESTED AROUND 1 P.M. LAST THURSDAY BY A U.S. MARSHAL IN ALABAMA. WHO IS A MEMBER OF THE GULF COAST REGIONAL FUGITIVE TASK FORCE.

STATEN IS CHARGED LOCALLY WITH TWO COUNTS OF VEHICULAR HOMICIDE.STEMMING FROM A TWO VEHICLE CRASH LAST OCTOBER 13TH THAT CLAIMED THE LIVES OF 51-YEAR-OLD TERRY ALAN FRISBIE OF SIOUX CITY AND 50-YEAR-OLD JUDITH LEE JORDAN OF LE MARS AT THE 6TH AND WESLEY PARKWAY INTERSECTION.

AUTHORITIES SAY STATEN ALLEGEDLY WAS DRIVING A FORD EXPEDITION WESTBOUND ON 6TH STREET AT A HIGH RATE OF SPEED AND RAN A RED LIGHT, STRIKING A NORTHBOUND FORD FUSION OCCUPIED BY THE TWO VICTIMS IN THAT INTERSECTION.

STATEN IS BEING HELD WITHOUT BOND IN THE JEFFERSON COUNTY JAIL IN BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA AWAITING EXTRADITION BACK TO SIOUX CITY.