ERNST CLAIMS STUDENT LOAN BAILOUT HURTS MILITARY RECRUITING

IOWA SENATOR JONI ERNST SAYS THE STUDENT LOAN BAILOUT IS HURTING THE MILITARY’S ABILITY TO RECRUIT NEW SOLDIERS.

LOANS1 OC……..STUDENT LOANS” :12

ERNST SAYS THE ANTI-AMERICAN RHETORIC ON CAMPUSES AND ONLINE HAS ALSO INFLUENCED THOSE CONSIDERING MILITARY SERVICE.

SHE MADE HER COMMENTS WHILE DISCUSSING RECRUITING WITH THE SECRETARY OF THE NAVY.

LOANS2 OC…….ADDRESS IT” :13

ERNST SAYS THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION’S STUDENT LOAN PAYOFFS HAVEN’T HELPED.

LOANS3 OC……….UNITED STATES” :30

ERNST SAYS PART OF THE CHALLENGE OF RECRUITMENT THAT WE DON’T REWARD THOSE WHO SERVE ENOUGH OR WE GIVE THEIR BENEFITS TO OTHERS THAT DON’T DESERVE THEM.