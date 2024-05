NEW DETAILS ABOUT VERMILLION SHOOTING

AUTHORITIES IN SOUTH DAKOTA HAVE RELEASED MORE INFORMATION ABOUT THE 38-YEAR-OLD MAN WHO WAS SHOT AND KILLED IN VERMILLION TUESDAY.

INVESTIGATORS SAY CHASE KINCHEN FORCED HIS WAY INTO A RESIDENCE IN THE 600 BLOCK OF CATALINA AVENUE LATE TUESDAY NIGHT.

KINCHEN WAS REPORTEDLY ARMED WITH A HANDGUN AND WAS IN VIOLATION OF A PROTECTION ORDER THAT PROHIBITED HIM FROM CONTACT WITH RESIDENT WHO LIVED THERE.

POLICE SAY KINCHEN WAS SHOT BY A THIRD PERSON AFTER HE THREATENED THE RESIDENT AND A GUEST.

AUTHORITIES SAYS THE IDENTITY OF THAT PERSON IS PROTECTED UNDER MARSY’S LAW AND WILL NOT BE RELEASED.