KIM TAYLOR REPORTS TO FEDERAL PRISON

THE WIFE OF WOODBURY COUNTY SUPERVISOR JEREMY TAYLOR HAS REPORTED TO FEDERAL PRISON.

50-YEAR-OLD KIM PHUONG TAYLOR IS LISTED ON THE FEDERAL BUREAU OF PRISONS WEBSITE AS OFFICIALLY LOCATED AT THE WASECA, MINNESOTA FEDERAL PRISON.

WASECA IS LISTED AS A LOW SECURITY FEDERAL CORRECTIONAL INSTITUTION HOLDING 897 TOTAL INMATES.

TAYLOR VOLUNTARILY REPORTED TO THE PRISON.

SHE WAS CONVICTED LAST NOVEMBER BY A FEDERAL JURY OF 26 COUNTS OF PROVIDING FALSE INFORMATION IN REGISTERING AND VOTING, THREE COUNTS OF FRAUDULENT REGISTRATION AND 23 COUNTS OF FRAUDULENT VOTING.

TAYLOR WAS SENTENCED TO FOUR MONTHS IN PRISON TO BE FOLLOWED BY FOUR MONTHS OF HOME CONFINEMENT BACK ON APRIL 1ST.

SHE IS APPEALING HER CONVICTION.