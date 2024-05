IOWA JOBLESS RATE HOLDS STEADY

IOWA’S APRIL UNEMPLOYMENT RATE DROPPED TO TWO-POINT-EIGHT PERCENT COMPARED TO TWO-POINT-NINE PERCENT IN MARCH.

STATE WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT DIRECTOR BETH TOWNSEND SAYS THERE WERE NO MAJOR UPS OR DOWNS IN THE MONTH.

IAJOB11 OC……..TO SCHOOL” :13

TOWNSEND SAYS THE ECONOMY SHOWS SIGNS OF EASING WITH SEVERAL INDUSTRIES INCHING BACK FROM HUGE HIRING SPREES EARLIER IN THE YEAR.

IAJOB12 OC……CONCERNING. :10

SHE SAYS THERE APPEARS TO BE SOME CONCERN ABOUT THE NATIONAL ECONOMY.



TOWNSEND SAYS THE NUMBER OF UNEMPLOYED IOWANS DECREASED BY 15-HUNDRED TO 47-THOUSAND-200 IN APRIL.

WORKERS AT THE TYSON PORK PLANT IN PERRY ARE SLATED TO LOSE THEIR JOBS IN JUNE, AND TOWNSEND SAYS THEY HELD A JOB FAIR THERE THURSDAY.

THE PERRY PLANT HAS AROUND 13-HUNDRED WORKERS.

Radio Iowa