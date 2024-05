EMERGENCY RESPONSE AIRPORT TRAINING EXERCISE SET FOR SATURDAY

SIOUX GATEWAY AIRPORT, ALONG WITH SEVERAL LOCAL, STATE, AND FEDERAL PARTNERS, HAVE COORDINATED A FULL-SCALE EXERCISE TRAINING DRILL FOR SATURDAY MORNING THAT WILL TAKE PLACE AT 9:45 A.M.

RESIDENTS MAY SEE SOME SMOKE RISING FROM THE AIRPORT AREA AS WELL AS ADDITIONAL EMERGENCY RESPONSE VEHICLES.

THESE ASPECTS WILL ADD TO THE REALISM OF THE DISASTER EXERCISE; PROVIDING A BETTER TRAINING EXPERIENCE FOR FIRST RESPONDERS AND AGENCIES.

COUNTY EMERGENCY OFFICIALS SAY IT WILL REQUIRE REACTION FROM EQUIPMENT AND PERSONNEL THAT WOULD NORMALLY BE AVAILABLE IF THE EXERCISE WERE AN ACTUAL EMERGENCY.

THE EXERCISE IS NOT OPEN TO THE PUBLIC.

FOR THE SAFETY OF ALL PARTICIPANTS, THE PUBLIC SHOULD AVOID THE AREA FOR THE DURATION OF THE EXERCISE.

THE FAA REQUIRES A FULL-SCALE DEMONSTRATION OF THE EMERGENCY PLAN EVERY THREE YEARS.