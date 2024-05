CITY POLICE HONORED WITH COMMENDATIONS

SIOUX CITY POLICE HELD CEREMONIES AT THE WARRIOR HOTEL BALLROOM THURSDAY NIGHT TO PRESENT COMMENDATIONS TO SEVERAL OFFICERS WHO SAVED LIVES OR PUT THEIR OWN LIVES ON THE LINE IN RESPONDING TO ACTIVE SHOOTER INCIDENTS IN THE PAST YEAR IN OUR METRO AREA.

POLICE CHIEF REX MUELLER PRESENTED MANY OF THE HONORS IN A CEREMONY THAT WAS PART OF LAW ENFORCEMENT MEMORIAL WEEK ACTIVITIES:

POLICE1 OC……..TO PROTECT THEM. :27

MUELLER PRESENTED THE OFFICER OF THE YEAR AWARD TO JASON BRAUNSCHWEIG AND THE DEPARTMENT’S CIVILLIAN OF THE YEAR HONOR TO JUANITA SANDS WHO WORKS IN PROFESSIONAL STANDARDS.

HE SAYS IT WAS IMPORTANT TO HONOR THOSE WHO SERVE IN FRONT OF THEIR FAMILIES AND FELLOW OFFICERS AND STAFF:

POLICE2 OC………..WAS FOR THE OFFICERS. :18

SEVERAL AWARDS WERE PRESENTED TO OFFICERS WHO SAVED LIVES WHILE WORKING IN THE FIELD INCLUDING RESCUES FROM BURNING HOMES AND RENDERING MEDICAL AID TO ACCIDENT VICTIMS OR THOSE SUFFERING FROM MEDICAL CONDITIONS:

POLICE3 OC……..CARRY THEMSELVES. :10

OTHER AWARDS WERE GIVEN TO POLICE OFFICERS, LOCAL FIREFIGHTERS, VOLUNTEERS AND PROSECUTORS.

THAT INCLUDED A CHAMPION OF JUSTICE AWARD PRESENTED TO WOODBURY COUNTY ATTORNEY JAMES LOOMIS FROM THE IOWA COUNTY ATTORNEY’S ASSOCIATION.

A BADGE PINNING CEREMONY WAS ALSO HELD FOR SIX POLICE OFFICERS PROMOTED TO SERGEANT OR LIEUTENANT ON THE SIOUX CITY POLICE FORCE.