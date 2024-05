CAMP HIGH HOPES RIBFEST SET FOR JUNE 22ND

RIBFEST IS RETURNING TO BATTERY PARK AT THE HARD ROCK HOTEL AND CASINO NEXT MONTH.

THE FUNDRAISER FOR SIOUX CITY’S CAMP HIGH HOPES TAKES PLACE ON SATURDAY, JUNE 22ND.

SARAH MORGAN, THE EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF THE CAMP FOR PEOPLE WITH SPECIAL NEEDS, SAYS YOU WILL FIND SOME OF THE BEST BBQ RIBS AND CHICKEN BEING PREPARED THERE:

RIBFEST IS ALSO A KANSAS CITY BARBEQUE ASSOCIATION BACKYARD SANCTIONED CONTEST.

MORGAN SAYS YOU DON’T HAVE TO WAIT UNTIL JUNE 22ND FOR YOUR BBQ RIBS, THEY ARE ALSO AVAILABLE TO ORDER NOW TO BENEFIT CAMP HIGH HOPES:

SHE SAYS THERE ARE PLENTY OF RIBS AVAILABLE, BUT THEY ARE ALREADY SELLING QUICKLY:

TEAMS INTERESTED IN COMPETING IN RIBFEST MAY ALSO APPLY ON THE CAMP HIGH HOPES WEBSITE.