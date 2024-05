SOME NEBRASKA INMATES EARN C-D-L CERTIFICATION

INMATES IN NEBRASKA ARE NOW ABLE TO RECEIVE COMMERCIAL DRIVER’S LICENSES THROUGH A NEW PROGRAM.

FOUR INCARCERATED MEN RECEIVED THEIR C-D-L’S THIS WEEK DURING A GRADUATION CEREMONY IN LINCOLN.

THE PROGRAM, WHICH IS A PARTNERSHIP BETWEEN THE STATE’S DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS, THE CITY OF LINCOLN AND HILL BROTHER’S PRO-FLEET CDL DRIVING ACADEMY, PROVIDES INMATES A CHANCE TO EARN THEIR C-D-L AND A GOOD PAYING CAREER AFTER INCARCERATION BY COMPLETING A FOUR-WEEK COURSE.

GOVERNOR JIM PILLEN WAS AMONG THOSE ON HAND FOR YESTERDAY’S GRADUATION CEREMONY.

Photo from Gov. Pillen Facebook page