NOEM RETURNS TO SOUTHERN BORDER

SOUTH DAKOTA GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM IS IN WHAT SHE CALLS “THE WARZONE” AT THE U.S. SOUTHERN BORDER WITH MEXICO TODAY (THURSDAY).

THE GOVERNOR IS MEETING WITH SOUTH DAKOTA NATIONAL GUARD SOLDIERS WHO ARE HELPING TO BUILD THE BORDER WALL.

FRIDAY MORNING, GOVERNOR NOEM WILL HOLD A NEWS CONFERENCE TO DISCUSS THE CRISIS AT OUR SOUTHERN BORDER AND THE NEGATIVE IMPACT THE OPEN BORDER AND CARTEL PRESENCE ARE HAVING ON SOUTH DAKOTA’S TRIBAL LANDS.

THE NEWS CONFERENCE WILL TAKE PLACE AT 10:00AM IN THE GOVERNOR’S MOUNT RUSHMORE ROOM AT THE STATE CAPITOL IN PIERRE.

SHE WILL BE JOINED BY LT. GOVERNOR LARRY RHODEN, DEPARTMENT OF TRIBAL RELATIONS SECRETARY DAVID FLUTE, SECRETARY OF PUBLIC SAFETY BOB PERRY, TRIBAL LAW ENFORCEMENT LIAISON ALGIN YOUNG AND OTHER OFFICIALS.

