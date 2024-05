NEW TULIP DESIGNED FOR ORANGE CITY FESTIVAL

THE 83RD ANNUAL ORANGE CITY TULIP FESTIVAL IS UNDERWAY AND IT WILL HAVE SOMETHING UNIQUE THIS YEAR. A BRAND-NEW TULIP HAS BEEN DEVELOPED, AND ALTHOUGH IT IS NOT IN BLOOM, THE BULBS ARE AVAILABLE FOR SALE.

TULIP TOWN BULB COMPANY OWNER KERI DRESCHER SAYS THE DUTCH HERITAGE BOOSTERS ASKED IF THEY COULD PARTNER WITH HER FOR THE NEW TULIP.

TULIP7 OC……..TO ORANGE CITY” :09

HERITAGE BOOSTER MEMBER JODI VANDER ZWAAG SAYS THEY GOT THE IDEA WHEN THE CONSULATE GENERAL FROM THE NETHERLANDS VISITED ORANGE CITY LAST YEAR AND TOLD THEM SOMETHING SURPRISING.

TULIP8 OC…….WE’RE LIKE OH” :06

AFTER FIGURING OUT WHAT THAT MEANT, THEY GOT IN CONTACT WITH A BULB COMPANY IN THE NETHERLANDS THAT DEVELOPS EXCLUSIVE BULBS.

THEY FOUND OUT THE PROCESS TAKES BETWEEN SEVEN TO TEN YEARS, BUT THERE WAS A BULB AVAILABLE WITH ORANGE IN IT IF THEY WANTED IT.

TULIP9 OC…….ORANJESTAD D-H-B” :09

THE NAME MEANS ORANGE CITY, DUTCH HERITAGE BOOSTERS; TO HONOR THE DUTCH HERITAGE AND THE DUTCH HERITAGE BOOSTERS.

VANDER ZWAAG SAYS THAT THE FINAL ACT IS TO BAPTIZE THE TULIP. NOT KNOWING HOW THAT’S DONE, SHE LEARNED ONE WAS JUST BAPTIZED THIS SPRING IN CHICAGO.

TULIP10 OC…….THE TULIPS” :03

THE ORANJESTAD D-H-B (OH-RON-JUH-STAAD) TULIP, IS BRIGHT YELLOW WITH ORANGE TO APRICOT TIPS, AND CAN BE PURCHASED AT THE FESTIVAL WHICH RUNS THROUGH SATURDAY.

Mark Buss/Radio Iowa

File photo