HEELAN HIGH TO GRADUATE 120 SENIORS

BISHOP HEELAN CATHOLIC HIGH SCHOOL WILL GRADUATE 120 SENIORS AS ITS 75TH GRADUATING CLASS THIS SUNDAY, MAY 19TH, AT THE ORPHEUM THEATRE IN SIOUX CITY.

LEADING UP TO GRADUATION, $9.5 MILLION DOLLARS WAS AWARDED IN SCHOLARSHIPS TO MULTIPLE SENIORS, GARNERING FROM MILITARY SERVICE, TO COMMUNITY RELATIONS AND ACADEMIC ACHIEVEMENT.

THE VALEDICTORIAN IN THE BISHOP HEELAN CLASS OF 2024 IS RENAE CALLAGHAN.

SHE HAS A 4.54 GRADE POINT AVERAGE AND A 34 ACT SCORE, AND WAS NAMED ROTARY STUDENT OF THE MONTH IN DECEMBER.

THERE WERE 13 BISHOP HEELAN SENIORS WHO FINISHED WITH A 4.0 GPA OR HIGHER.

BISHOP R. WALKER NICKLESS WILL BE PRESENT AND ADDRESS THE SENIORS AS PART OF THE CEREMONY.

THE CEREMONY WILL BE LIVESTREAMED ON THE BISHOP HEELAN HIGH SCHOOL FACEBOOK PAGE ON SUNDAY.