VERMILLION POLICE INVESTIGATE FATAL SHOOTING

ONE MAN IS DEAD FOLLOWING A SHOOTING IN VERMILLION, SOUTH DAKOTA LATE TUESDAY NIGHT.

VERMILLION POLICE SAY THEY RECEIVED A 9-1-1 CALL AT 11:58 P.M.REGARDING A SHOOTING IN THE 600 BLOCK OF CATALINA AVENUE.

RESPONDING OFFICERS FOUND A MALE VICTIM WHO HAD DIED FROM A GUNSHOT WOUND.

POLICE SAY ALL PEOPLE INVOLVED WITH THE INCIDENT ARE COOPERATING IN THE INVESTIGATION AND THERE IS NO THREAT TO THE PUBLIC.

NO ARRESTS HAVE BEEN MADE.

THE NAME OF THE VICTIM HAS NOT BEEN RELEASED PENDING NOTIFICATION OF FAMILY.