TRANSIENT CHARGED IN MACHETE ATTACK

A SIOUX CITY TRANSIENT IS IN CUSTODY CHARGED FOR ALLEGEDLY ATTACKING AND THREATENING SEVERAL PEOPLE WITH A MACHETE ON TUESDAY.

30-YEAR-OLD WESLEY MONIZ IS CHARGED WITH WILLFUL INJURY – CAUSING BODILY INJURY, GOING ARMED WITH INTENT, ASSAULT WHILE PARTICIPATING IN A FELONY AND THREE COUNTS OF ASSAULT WHILE DISPLAYING A DANGEROUS WEAPON.

COURT DOCUMENTS STATE THAT AT 5:30 P.M. TUESDAY MONIZ WALKED UP TO THREE PEOPLE IN THE 500 BLOCK OF 14TH STREET, TOOK A MACHETE OUT OF HIS PANT LEG, STARTING SWINGING IT AND ALLEGEDLY THREATENED TO “CUT” ONE OF THEM.

A HALF HOUR LATER AT A RESIDENCE IN THE 800 BLOCK OF 14TH STREET, MONIZ SHOWED UP AND ALLEGEDLY THREATENED A FEMALE WITH THE MACHETE AND THEN STRUCK HER MULTIPLE TIMES WITH HIS FISTS.

A MALE WHO HAD BEEN CALLED TO THE HOME INTERVENED AND MONIZ ALLEGEDLY SWUNG THE MACHETE AT HIM, STRIKING HIS HIP, KNOCKING HIM TO THE GROUND AND THEN STRIKING HIM WITH THE WEAPON IN THE BACK OF HIS HEAD, CAUSING A FOUR INCH LACERATION, AND THEN STRIKING A FINGER OF THE VICTIM.

MONIZ IS BEING HELD IN THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL ON $20,000 BOND.