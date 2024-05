RICKETTS & FISCHER AMONG NEBRASKA PRIMARY WINNERS

NEBRASKA VOTERS WENT TO THE POLLS TUESDAY TO VOTE IN THEIR PARTY PRIMARY ELECTION.

THERE WERE NO SURPRISES IN THE FEDERAL RACES IN THE UNOFFICIAL RESULTS..

U.S. SENATOR PETE RICKETTS WON THE REPUBLICAN NOMINATION FOR THE TWO REMAINING YEARS FOR FORMER SENATOR BEN SASSE’S TERM IN THE SENATE.

HE EASILY DEFEATED G-O-P CHALLENGERS JOHN GLEN WEAVER AND MAC STEVENS.

RICKETTS WILL FACE DEMOCRAT PRESTON LOVE JR. IN NOVEMBER.

FELLOW REPUBLICAN SENATOR DEB FISCHER EASILY DEFEATED G-O-P CHALLENGER ARRON KOWALSKI IN HER BID FOR A NEW TERM IN OFFICE.

FISCHER WILL TRY TO WIN HER 3RD TERM IN THE SENATE IN NOVEMBER AGAINST INDEPENDENT CANDIDATE DAN OSBORN.

IN THE U.S. HOUSE RACES, FIRST DISTRICT CONGRESSMAN MIKE FLOOD HAD A BIG LEAD OVER CHALLENGER MICHAEL CONNELY.

HE WILL FACE DEMOCRAT CAROL BLOOD, WHO RAN UNOPPOSED.

THIRD DISTRICT REPUBLICAN CONGRESSMAN ADRIAN SMITH ALSO WON BIG AGAINST CHALLENGERS ROBERT MCCUISTON AND JOHN WALZ.

THE DEMOCRATIC RACE BETWEEN DANIEL EBERS AND DAVID ELSE WAS TOO CLOSE TO CALL WHEN THIS STORY WAS WRITTEN.

IN DISTRICT TWO, INCUMBENT REPUBLICAN DON BACON HAD A SISEABLE LEAD OVER DAN FREI.

DEMOCRAT TONY VARGAS RAN UNOPPOSED.