IT’S TULIP FESTIVAL TIME IN ORANGE CITY

THE FIRST SCHEDULED EVENTS OF THIS YEARS ANNUAL TULIP FESTIVAL TAKE PLACE THIS EVENING IN ORANGE CITY, IOWA.

THE CRUISE-IN CAR SHOW IS FROM 4:30 – 8:00PM WITH MORE THAN 150 CARS ON DISPLAY ALONG CENTRAL AVENUE, WEATHER PERMITTING.

RIDE NIGHT ACTIVITIES ALSO TAKE PLACE FROM 6 P.M. UNTIL 10 P.M.

THERE’S A NIGHT SHOW AT 8 P.M. AND THE FOOD VENDOR STANDS OPEN AT 5 P.M.

THURSDAY IS THE FIRST FULL DAY OF THE TULIP FESTIVAL WITH ATTRACTIONS OPENING AT 9 A.M. AND THE AFTERNOON STRAATFEST AND VOLKSPARADE STARTS AT 1:00PM.

AT THE END OF THE “STREET FESTIVAL,” THEY SCRUB OUR STREETS FOR THE FESTIVAL ROYALTY WITH WATER & BROOMS FILLING THE STREETS.

FOR THOSE EVENTS THERE IS $5 DOLLAR RESERVED SEATING OR YOU MAY BRING YOUR OWN LAWN CHAIR.

THE TULIP FESTIVAL RUNS THROUGH SATURDAY IN ORANGE CITY.

