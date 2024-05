GRADUATION CEREMONIES SET FOR SIOUX CITY PUBLIC HIGH SCHOOLS

GRADUATION CEREMONIES HAVE BEEN SCHEDULED FOR THE THREE SIOUX CITY PUBLIC HIGH SCHOOLS AT THE CITY EVENTS CENTER.

EACH CEREMONY WILL BE HELD AT 7 PM OVER A THREE DAY TIME PERIOD NEXT WEEK.

SIOUX CITY NORTH HIGH SCHOOL WILL BE FIRST ON MONDAY, MAY 20TH.

WEST HIGH SCHOOL’S CEREMONY IS TUESDAY, MAY 21ST AND THE EAST HIGH SCHOOL GRADUATION IS ON WEDNESDAY, MAY 22ND.

DOORS WILL OPEN TO THE PUBLIC AT 6 P.M. FOR EACH CEREMONY.

A PROFESSIONAL PHOTOGRAPHER WILL TAKE A PORTRAIT PHOTO OF EACH GRADUATE, WHICH WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR GRADUATES AND FAMILIES TO PURCHASE.

ALL GUESTS ATTENDING THE GRADUATION CEREMONIES WILL BE REQUIRED TO PASS THROUGH THE EVENTS CENTER METAL DETECTORS UPON ENTRY INTO THE CEREMONIES.

THERE IS A LIST OF SEVERAL ITEMS WHICH ARE NOT PERMITTED AT GRADUATION CEREMONIES BELOW:

SILLY STRING, COWBELLS AND AIR HORNS

LARGE BAGS / BACKPACKS, COOLERS OR BOXES

BOTTLES, CANS, GLASS CONTAINERS, LIQUID CONTAINERS OR OTHER PROJECTILES

ANY FOOD PRODUCT, COOLERS OR BACKPACKS

LASER DEVICES AND PROJECTILES

SKATES, SKATEBOARDS, HEELIES OR SCOOTERS

STROLLERS

ALCOHOL OR ILLEGAL DRUGS AND TOBACCO OF ANY KIND

ANIMALS, OTHER THAN SERVICE ANIMALS

SIGNS AND POSTERS

ANY ITEM OR ACTION DEEMED TO CHALLENGE PUBLIC SAFETY

NO WEAPONS OF ANY KIND, INCLUDING LAWFUL CONCEALABLE FIREARMS

ANY OTHER ITEM DEEMED UNACCEPTABLE BY EVENTS CENTER MANAGEMENT OR THE EVENT PRODUCER